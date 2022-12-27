Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,412.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,496.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,497.60. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,776.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMG. Cowen increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,822.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

