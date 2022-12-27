Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 15,339.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,800 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 29,309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,058,000 after acquiring an additional 750,607 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,060,000 after acquiring an additional 576,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,911,714,000 after acquiring an additional 565,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,714,667,000 after acquiring an additional 563,077 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $219.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $222.00. The company has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.