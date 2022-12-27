Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Trimmed by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,088 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,394 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,877 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.73. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.84.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

