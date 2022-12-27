Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,755 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.73. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $195.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

