Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 394,159 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,729 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 391,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,097 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,512,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 761,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,454,000 after purchasing an additional 31,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 184,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $466,145.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,400.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.84.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $195.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average of $44.73. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

