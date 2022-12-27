Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,665 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,587,337 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,493,000 after acquiring an additional 101,558 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 140.1% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 249,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 349,957 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.4% in the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.84.

CSCO opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

