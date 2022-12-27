Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stake Lessened by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,064 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFG. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 114,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 25.3% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 25,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.28.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average is $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

