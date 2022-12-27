Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Sold by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Clearfield from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Clearfield from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $95.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.93. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.32. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $134.90.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.42. Clearfield had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $95.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

