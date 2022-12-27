Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $14.58 on Thursday. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 70.54% and a net margin of 29.59%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 14.53%.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

In related news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,997.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 14,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,641.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 36.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after acquiring an additional 849,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,347,000 after buying an additional 786,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,796,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,217,000 after purchasing an additional 182,342 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,561,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,529,000 after buying an additional 554,378 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

