Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 358.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ED. Mizuho dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED opened at $95.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

