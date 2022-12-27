Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 118,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,261,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 7.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $3,788,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $232.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 749.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,032.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $1,042,207.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,781,733.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 in the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.93.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.