Contrasting Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) & Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC)

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) and Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Duos Technologies Group and Global Arena, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duos Technologies Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global Arena 0 0 0 0 N/A

Duos Technologies Group currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 376.19%. Given Duos Technologies Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Duos Technologies Group is more favorable than Global Arena.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duos Technologies Group -47.78% -359.69% -45.90% Global Arena -164.12% N/A -237.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Duos Technologies Group and Global Arena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Duos Technologies Group and Global Arena’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duos Technologies Group $8.26 million 1.82 -$6.01 million ($1.01) -2.08 Global Arena $1.22 million 0.25 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A

Global Arena has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Duos Technologies Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.5% of Duos Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Duos Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Global Arena shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Duos Technologies Group has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Arena has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Duos Technologies Group beats Global Arena on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc. designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system. The company offers intelligent technology solutions for critical infrastructure, including Intelligent Rail Inspection Portal, Tunnel and Bridge Security, Virtual Security Shield, Facility Safety and Security, Remote Bridge Operation, Pantograph Inspection System, Vehicle Undercarriage Examiner for security and mechanical inspection, Multi-Layered Enterprise Command and Control Interface, Neural Network Modeling for detection algorithms, Automated Retail Facility Logistics, and Transit Rail Platform Analytics. It also provides engineered solutions. In addition, the company offers proprietary and turnkey systems and applications, such as rip, an intelligent rail inspection portal comprising various modules for automated analysis, detection, and inspection at rail border crossings. Further, it provides IT asset management that includes infrastructure and device audit services for various data centers. The company offers its solutions to various industries, which comprise transportation, healthcare, retail, law enforcement, oil and gas, and utilities sectors, as well as commercial railways. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Environmental Capital Holdings, Inc.

About Global Arena

Global Arena Holding Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting member in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform. It provides its services to craft and trade organizations, labor unions, political parties, co-operatives and housing organizations, associations and professional societies, universities, and political organizations. Global Arena Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

