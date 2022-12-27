Contrasting Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) & Williams Industries (OTCMKTS:WMSI)

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) and Williams Industries (OTCMKTS:WMSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fathom Digital Manufacturing and Williams Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Fathom Digital Manufacturing alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fathom Digital Manufacturing $152.20 million 1.24 $16.03 million N/A N/A Williams Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fathom Digital Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Williams Industries.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fathom Digital Manufacturing 0 1 3 0 2.75 Williams Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and Williams Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing currently has a consensus target price of $6.90, indicating a potential upside of 396.40%. Given Fathom Digital Manufacturing’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fathom Digital Manufacturing is more favorable than Williams Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.6% of Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 47.4% of Williams Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fathom Digital Manufacturing and Williams Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fathom Digital Manufacturing -244.53% 5.88% 1.73% Williams Industries N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fathom Digital Manufacturing beats Williams Industries on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching. The company serves the technology, defense, aerospace, medical, automotive, and IOT sectors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin.

About Williams Industries

(Get Rating)

Williams Industries, Incorporated manufactures and sells welded steel plate girders, rolled steel beams, stay-in-place bridge decking, and light structural and other metal products in the United States. The company also offers steel, precast concrete and miscellaneous metals erection and installation services, as well as rigging and specialized hauling services. It also rents cranes. The company provides its services and products for industrial, governmental, commercial, and institutional construction markets. Williams Industries, Incorporated was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Manassas, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.