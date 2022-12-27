Cormark Comments on IAMGOLD Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$447.95 million during the quarter.
IAMGOLD Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$3.36 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of C$1.27 and a 1-year high of C$4.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
IAMGOLD Company Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.
