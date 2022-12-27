Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,968 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 31,765 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,814 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 425,599 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 45,561 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,467,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 18.3% during the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 119,619 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Summit Insights upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

