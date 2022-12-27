Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Acquires 1,386,960 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,984,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386,960 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $22,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Price Performance

NYSE:FTCH opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $35.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). Farfetch had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The business had revenue of $593.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Farfetch from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Farfetch in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.31.

Farfetch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.