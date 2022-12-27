Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Acquires 259,469 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 987,464 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 259,469 shares during the period. SEA accounts for approximately 3.0% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $55,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Merlin Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SEA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in SEA by 1.2% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,909 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 42.2% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 745 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA Stock Performance

NYSE SE opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.15. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $231.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEA Company Profile

SE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. China Renaissance reduced their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.87.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

