Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Acquires 270,347 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 868,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 270,347 shares during the period. Teck Resources makes up approximately 1.4% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $26,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TECK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.91.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.0939 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

