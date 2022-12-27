Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Boosts Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,453 shares during the period. Pinduoduo makes up approximately 1.5% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $27,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,132,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,619,000 after acquiring an additional 828,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,528,000 after purchasing an additional 211,729 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at $380,782,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 92.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,390,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Pinduoduo by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,939,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,541 shares during the period. 24.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDD opened at $84.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.71. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $93.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinduoduo Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Macquarie increased their price target on Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.27.

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.