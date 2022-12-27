Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,890,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710,942 shares during the period. Tencent Music Entertainment Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.41% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $27,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TME. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 116.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 136,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 73,804 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 28.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 30.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TME opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.90. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $8.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 10.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.80 to $7.70 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

