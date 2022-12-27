Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Buys 269,053 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 263.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,015 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,053 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 355.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 65.9% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOLD. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 price target (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.49.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:GOLD opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.19.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

