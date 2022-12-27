Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Buys 2,757 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,515 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 718,870 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 51.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $731,509,000 after purchasing an additional 677,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Adobe by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. KGI Securities started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.88.

Adobe Stock Up 0.6 %

Insider Transactions at Adobe

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $338.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $582.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $325.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.20.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.