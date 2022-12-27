Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. reduced its stake in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,002,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919,992 shares during the period. Sendas Distribuidora accounts for about 3.5% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 1.48% of Sendas Distribuidora worth $64,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 98,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 3.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 4.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. 4.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance

Shares of ASAI stock opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora ( NYSE:ASAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.