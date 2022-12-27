Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,763 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 313,111 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 522.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $129,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,602 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

