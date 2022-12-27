Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $2.72 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. reduced its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,305 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Centene by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,604,000 after buying an additional 3,683,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Centene by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,562,000 after buying an additional 3,223,590 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,905,000 after buying an additional 2,438,316 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,793,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,094,000 after buying an additional 1,121,697 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $81.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $73.19 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.11.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

