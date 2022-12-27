Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $41.84 Million Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,311,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,505,157 shares during the period. Melco Resorts & Entertainment makes up about 2.2% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 1.38% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $41,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 641.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 313,131 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $2,851,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.3% in the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Down 2.3 %

MLCO opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.57. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 182.94% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.