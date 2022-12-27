Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $43.58 Million Stock Holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,123,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488,174 shares during the quarter. DLocal comprises 2.3% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in DLocal were worth $43,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in shares of DLocal by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 96,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in DLocal by 35.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 16,706 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in DLocal by 43.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,242,000 after acquiring an additional 348,920 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth about $917,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on DLocal in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of DLocal from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

DLocal stock opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78. DLocal Limited has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

