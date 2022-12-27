Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $48.10 Million Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,251,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,171 shares during the quarter. Capri makes up about 2.6% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.88% of Capri worth $48,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after purchasing an additional 119,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Capri by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,973,000 after buying an additional 177,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Capri by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after buying an additional 102,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Capri by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,992,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,376,000 after acquiring an additional 48,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Capri by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE CPRI opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.01. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.26.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. Capri had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Capri to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.82.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

