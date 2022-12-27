Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Increases Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,445 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.07% of Alcoa worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alcoa by 16.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,444,000 after buying an additional 1,101,643 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Alcoa by 2.6% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,620,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,026,000 after buying an additional 90,052 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $318,670,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $213,821,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Alcoa by 15.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,050,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,467,000 after buying an additional 276,214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AA opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.66.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -47.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

