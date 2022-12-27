Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,071 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Ryanair worth $17,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Ryanair by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,270,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $981,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,195 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ryanair by 11.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,007,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,025,000 after buying an additional 1,009,514 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,685,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,353,000 after buying an additional 417,273 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 4.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,042,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,360,000 after acquiring an additional 254,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ryanair by 13.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,071,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,436,000 after purchasing an additional 246,276 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair stock opened at $76.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $125.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.74.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.11). Ryanair had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RYAAY shares. TheStreet upgraded Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.43) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €18.20 ($19.36) to €21.00 ($22.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

