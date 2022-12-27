Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Invests $6.81 Million in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 277,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,813,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth about $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oak Street Health

In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 563,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,400. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE OSH opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $35.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.87.

Oak Street Health Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

