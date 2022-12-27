Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104,185 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $202,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 136,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on FISV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.60.

FISV opened at $100.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.13 and a 200-day moving average of $99.63. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.