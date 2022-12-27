Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Lowers Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,680 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in NetEase by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,000,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,197,000 after buying an additional 757,084 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,870,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,322,000 after buying an additional 281,489 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in NetEase by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,792,000 after buying an additional 191,068 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in NetEase by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,210,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,989,000 after buying an additional 216,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in NetEase by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,052,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,113,000 after buying an additional 229,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $71.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.18 and a 200 day moving average of $80.19. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $108.77.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 22.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NTES. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. HSBC cut their price target on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.14.

NetEase Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.