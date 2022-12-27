Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Purchases 27,926 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 186,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 60.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 20.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $99,684.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,252.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $353,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,780.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $99,684.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,252.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,000. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ZG opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average is $33.71. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.16.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.98 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZG. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.82.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

