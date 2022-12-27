Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Purchases 51,955 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,955 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $15,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $164.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.32.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $77.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.96. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $247.20.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

