Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Raises Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 4,706.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,781 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $13,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,816,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,332,000 after buying an additional 1,481,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 438.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 655,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,317,000 after acquiring an additional 533,936 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 209.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 772,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,168,000 after purchasing an additional 522,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,294,000 after purchasing an additional 366,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,352,000 after purchasing an additional 251,878 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.53.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $79.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $84.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.11.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.847 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.