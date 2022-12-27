Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,870,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,878 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,875,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,297,839,000 after purchasing an additional 261,287 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,366,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,289,334,000 after buying an additional 987,792 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,499,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $776,620,000 after buying an additional 592,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,652,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,811,000 after buying an additional 125,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $74.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $388.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day moving average of $78.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

