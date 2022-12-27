Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Reduces Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. reduced its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,184 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,611,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,592,646,000 after purchasing an additional 90,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,168,000 after acquiring an additional 555,419 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after acquiring an additional 723,042 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,703,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,182,000 after acquiring an additional 43,793 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,096,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,144,000 after acquiring an additional 50,289 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus lowered their target price on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.73.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $278.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $403.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.54.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.16). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

