Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 10,416 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,416 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,890,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,860,000 after buying an additional 345,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,288 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,499,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,873,000 after acquiring an additional 233,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 34.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,615,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,922 shares during the period. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $35.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trip.com Group Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

