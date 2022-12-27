Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 19,555 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,555 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,255 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15,444.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after buying an additional 3,075,788 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $332.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $335.61 and a 200 day moving average of $342.43. The company has a market cap of $108.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $481.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price objective (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.19.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.