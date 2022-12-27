Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 2,679,706 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,117,173 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,679,706 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras makes up approximately 3.4% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras worth $63,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,364.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter worth $40,000. 12.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.54 billion. On average, analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PBR shares. UBS Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

