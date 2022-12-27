Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 4,162 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.99. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

