Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 513,679 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,918,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513,679 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.58% of PagSeguro Digital worth $25,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $770.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.75 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 9.57%. Research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. New Street Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.19.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

