Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Takes $1.51 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,601 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Match Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Match Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 133,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 122.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.43. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $136.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. Analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

