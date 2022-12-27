Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Takes $1.51 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,601 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Match Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Match Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 133,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Match Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 122.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.43. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $136.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.
Match Group Company Profile
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Match Group (MTCH)
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.