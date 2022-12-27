Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 119,278 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.37.

SHOP opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.20. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $145.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

