Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,023 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.80% of MakeMyTrip worth $25,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the second quarter worth $90,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter worth about $360,000. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MakeMyTrip Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.53. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $131.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.75 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. On average, research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMYT. Morgan Stanley upgraded MakeMyTrip from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.