Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,041 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.9 %

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ COST opened at $462.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $495.44 and a 200-day moving average of $501.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.