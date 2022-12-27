Cowen Increases Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $165.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Cowen from $155.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PWR. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.08.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR stock opened at $144.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $93.91 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

