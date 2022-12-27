Crew Capital Management Ltd. Buys 528 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $7,218,000. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 54,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 16,148 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.04. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $115.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

