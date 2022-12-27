Crew Capital Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $102.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.52. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $149.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.261 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

